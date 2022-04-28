Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,399 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 253.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,267 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.61 on Thursday, reaching $241.96. 101,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,196. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

