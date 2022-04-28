Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $8.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.82. 1,791,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.