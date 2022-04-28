Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $48.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $504.18. The stock had a trading volume of 189,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,341. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.68.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

