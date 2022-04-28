Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $410.53. The company had a trading volume of 123,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock worth $7,481,812. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

