Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $24.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,394 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.54. 236,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.