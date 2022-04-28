Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,348 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.49. 621,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,447,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

