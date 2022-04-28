Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 987 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.