Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 996 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 31,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after acquiring an additional 295,851 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $96.66. 13,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,058. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.01. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

