Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,976 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,804,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

