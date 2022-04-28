Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

HYD traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 126,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,558. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31.

