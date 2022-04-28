Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $16.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 389,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 243,197 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 123,919 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

