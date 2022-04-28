Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 4,089,151 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $659,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $66.82. 463,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,999. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35.

