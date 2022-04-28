Bank of America Corp DE Buys 567,169 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,885,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.71. The stock had a trading volume of 40,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,349. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.