Bank of America Corp DE Buys 970,944 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.80% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $1,423,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.42. 170,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,044. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

