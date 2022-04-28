Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.53% of Dover worth $922,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dover by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after acquiring an additional 286,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after buying an additional 123,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

DOV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.19. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $137.92 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

