Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of Unilever worth $540,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 186,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

