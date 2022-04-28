Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.29% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $833,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,547,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,756. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.