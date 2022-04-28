Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.29% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $833,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,547,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,756. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

