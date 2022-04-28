Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.27% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,992,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after buying an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after buying an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after buying an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,184,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,599. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.67 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

