Bank of America Corp DE Has $526.78 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.34% of Sony Group worth $526,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $187,135,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of SONY stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.48. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.