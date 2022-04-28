Bank of America Corp DE Has $763.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,151,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $763,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

PZA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 778,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,696. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

