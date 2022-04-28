Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,607,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $91.87 and a one year high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

