Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $4,055,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.04. 612,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,954. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

