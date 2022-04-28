Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,892,986 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,861,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 14.32% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,022,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,865,000 after purchasing an additional 251,536 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 785,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,963,000 after purchasing an additional 118,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.63. 449,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,511. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.