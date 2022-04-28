Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 8,056,235 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $674,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 905,921 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

