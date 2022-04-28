Bank of America Corp DE Sells 521,431 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,632,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,088,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

