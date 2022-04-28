Bank of America Corp DE Sells 73,333 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,159,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $596,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.73. 7,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,889. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average is $166.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

