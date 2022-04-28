Bank of America Corp DE Sells 74,425 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.51% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $718,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $67.43 on Thursday, reaching $645.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.32 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $691.47 and its 200-day moving average is $669.36.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.45 by ($0.28). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.75.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

