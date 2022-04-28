Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on May 13th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 121,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

