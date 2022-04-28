Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 28,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $39.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.
In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
