Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Announces $1.33 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

BMO opened at C$137.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$141.92. The firm has a market cap of C$92.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$114.88 and a 1 year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMO. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.85.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

