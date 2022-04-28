Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

In other Bank7 news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

