Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 235,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

