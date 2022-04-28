Barclays Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €26.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.43 ($37.02).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €22.35 ($24.03) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.67. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

