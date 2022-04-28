Barclays Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.74.

Shares of STX opened at $81.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.60. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

