Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,702,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Barclays were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $57,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 116.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,157,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 402,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,604,178. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

