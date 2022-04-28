Barclays Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $146.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average is $165.64.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

