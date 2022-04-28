Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.45

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.45 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Several research analysts have commented on B shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,054,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 429,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after buying an additional 92,778 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

