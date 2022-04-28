Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.77.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after acquiring an additional 294,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $772,503,000 after acquiring an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,248,000 after acquiring an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

