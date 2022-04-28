Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 164,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,943,551 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $20.56.
BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.
In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
