Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 164,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,943,551 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $20.56.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.