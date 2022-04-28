Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$25.24 and last traded at C$25.24. 211,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 507,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66.

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.96, for a total transaction of C$44,595.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$688,276.55.

About Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

