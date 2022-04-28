Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$25.24 and last traded at C$25.24. 211,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 507,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.38.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.96, for a total transaction of C$44,595.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$688,276.55.
About Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Read More
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.