BBR Partners LLC Buys 403 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in 3M by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 109,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in 3M by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

MMM traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $145.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,242. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.64. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.