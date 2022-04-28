BBR Partners LLC Buys Shares of 800 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 1,047.4% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.56. 3,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.10. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $121.32 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.59.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

