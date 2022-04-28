BBR Partners LLC Has $382,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,365,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 308,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,436,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

