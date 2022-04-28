BBR Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,000 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,075,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,779,000 after buying an additional 99,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,868,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 55,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock remained flat at $$18.41 during trading on Thursday. 3,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,707. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.