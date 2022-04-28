BBR Partners LLC Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BBR Partners LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $156.84 on Thursday, reaching $2,024.50. 7,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,007.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,951.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.