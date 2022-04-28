Beer Money (BEER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,725.00

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $383,990.46 and $71,725.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 354,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,999,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

