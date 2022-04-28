Belt Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $150,180.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002982 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and $150,180.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.55 or 0.07387136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00054705 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

