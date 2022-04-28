Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 251,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $29,616.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and have sold 8,214 shares valued at $103,198. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 80.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

