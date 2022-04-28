Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DTE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.10) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.86 ($25.66).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €17.19 ($18.48). 10,859,520 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.49). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.55.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.