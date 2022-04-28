Berenberg Bank Trims AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Target Price to SEK 230

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from SEK 240 to SEK 230 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKFRY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DNB Markets raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

AB SKF (publ) stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.65. 66,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

